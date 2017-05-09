Service providers must turn customers into fans

New report from Strategy Analytics on “Customer Centricity” for telcos

CSPs should target 6-8% margin improvements from digital transformation strategies

They need to maximize profitability with better customer lifetime values

CSPs lagging behind the likes of Facebook, Google, Uber and Amazon

According to a new report from Strategy Analytics, communications service providers (CSPs) know they need to transform, but how to transform successfully and what targets to set is proving more elusive. The report, “Digital Transformation: Customer Centricity Crucial for CSPs,” says that consumers expect more contextual, personal interaction from brands, when and where they want it. Experiences today are shaped by leading digital native brands like Facebook, Google, Uber, Amazon, WeChat and other digital giants, yet CSPs are lagging.

Failure to become more customer centric and offer improved digital engagement leads to risks of losing subscribers, missing opportunities for revenue growth through new digital service offerings, says the report. It will also result in CSPs earning poor customer satisfaction ratings leading to weaker market positioning and brand perception.

“Digital customer engagement through digital transformation is not just about going after digitally savvy Millenials,” said Susan Welsh de Grimaldo, Director of Operator Strategies at Strategy Analytics. “CSPs have an opportunity to focus beyond the early adopters on the next wave of users – for example the broader family, the small enterprise – by adding value and incentives for digital engagement plus ease of use, security and privacy. CSPs need to handhold these users up the ladder of digital engagement, spot them and train them as they learn new skills and build comfort – driving both cost savings for the CSP and value and satisfaction for the customer.”