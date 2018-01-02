New Year starts with spate of social media remorse

After 11 years US Library of Congress stops archiving every Tweet

Will now keep "thematic" and "event-based" tweets

Meanwhile, former Facebook senior exec admits to "tremendous guilt" over impact of all-pervasive site

Says social media has "eroded the core foundations of how people behave by and between each other.”



Every year lots of people groggily wake up at some time on New Year's Day aghast and remorseful at the antics they got up to on the night before, but the opening days of 2018 are particularly interesting because some social media and archiving organisations and individuals who work for them are beginning to question the long-term consequences of keeping every message ever sent across ever more powerful platforms.

Back in 2006, the venerable US Library of Congress adopted a self-imposed policy of archiving Twitter messages. As the years passed that mission grew to encompass every tweet ever sent or received in the United States. In the early days days it wasn't a gargantuan task to collect the messages but, as the popularity of social media spread like the bubonic plague across the face of the planet, the time, human and technological resources and money devoted to and spent on collecting, maintaining and manipulating the tsunami of data increased in an increasingly frantic attempt to keep pace with the exponential growth of traffic on the new social networks.

As it turns put, the Library of Congress essentially made a rod for its own back by determining to keep every tweet, not only because there are so many countless billions of them but also because the content of 99.9 per cent (recurring) of them are worthless, pointless tripe. And now realisation has dawned and henceforth the Library of Congress will no longer capture all tweets.

Basically, the recent changes that Twitter has applied to its messaging platform, such as increasing the maximum length of the famous/infamous 147 character Twitter message and permitting images and video to be embedded in tweets, means that the Library of Congress cannot afford to archive zetabyte after zetabyte of banal twaddle. So, with effect from yesterday, January 1, 2018, only a "limited range of tweets" will be collected. In a press release, the hugely respected curator of US history announced that with immediate effect "tweets collected and archived will be thematic and event-based, including events such as elections, or themes of ongoing national interest such as public policy."

What is not revealed is what resources will be devoted to sifting through incredible amounts of irrelevant stultiloquence in an effort to sieve a few nuggets of genuine value out of avalanches of balderdash. Meanwhile, the existing Twitter archive, which runs from 2006 to the day before yesterday will be kept and made accessible to anyone who wants to peruse it. The Library says the records are valuable because they record how social media evolved in the worldwide phenomenon it is today.