Here's an idea for 2018: a tax on the revenues ISPs make from private user data

Getting into the guts of the money-making machines

A 2 per cent tax would raise at least $5 billion a year…

… To be spent on improving security of private data

Data brokers top the hit list

All those who decide to sign-up to "free" apps and services from social networks are selling themselves for a mess of pottage. In fact, it's worse than that; they are giving themselves away for even less than the value of a plate of unpalatable re-warmed lentil stew: they are giving themselves away for nothing. In return for access to the likes of Facebook people allow social networking sites to collect, archive, manipulate and market personal information that they would never hand over to anyone else such as a stranger in the street, a shop assistant, a clerk in a municipal authority or people they don't know personally and don't know that they can trust. But they'll do it on social media.

They are prepared and even happy to provide, gratis, to social networking sites the data that pumps the very lifeblood around those organisations and keeps them powerful and wealthy. If there is no such thing as a free lunch you can be absolutely sure that there is no such thing as a free social networking site, service, app or product. Punters pay for them by presenting on a platter to Google et al all the data they need to make lots and lots of money, time and time and time again.

Research conducted in the US in 2016 showed that the freely donated data was worth an average of $1,000 per person per annum to the social network companies. And that amount has grown since last year and the combined value of the internally processed and continually re-cycled data is the basic gut flora that keeps the money machine churning along – data in at one end and cash in at the other.