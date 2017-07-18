EU's 'roam like at home' may not be applied to Brexiting Britain... but then again it might

Roaming one more Brexit uncertainty

EU's roam like at home may not be applied to Britain once it leaves

But then, it's not what it was cracked up to be anyway

Mobile Roaming has long since joined the list of uncertainties facing UK citizens as the country approaches the so-called Brexit cliff-edge. What will Brexit mean for UK roamers and UK mobile operators? After all, the roaming regime is an intricate set of interlocking deals and settlements that has only recently experienced a major reformation by the European Commission with its new ‘roam like at home’ agreement which kicked into action last month.

If Britain leaves the EU it will also leave the jurisdiction of its telecoms regulation, including the hard-won roaming deal. Can it easily forge a new arrangement to keep the supposed cost-saving benefits of ‘roam like at home’ for its citizens? Or will it, perhaps to the delight of the mobile operators, tumble out of the EU and have them re-establish the old bi-lateral agreements with all the attendant bill shock? Nobody knows. Like just about everything else Brexitish the outcome is be subject to negotiation. Brexit means uncertainty.

Juniper Research has been giving some thought to the problem and has released a white paper called ‘The Rise and Fall of the Roaming Empire” (which could win the Best White Paper Title Award, if we awarded one).

Juniper claims a leaked document from the EU in February this year indicated that ‘unless the UK Government strikes a deal with the EU, regulation No 531/2012 on roaming will no longer apply with respect to the UK’. So no ‘roam like at home’ for you Britain.

Juniper therefore thinks that roaming charges will either stay the same as they are now (ie post June 2017) or that operators could increase levels to those of Rest of the World tariffs (countries outside the EU) for mobile roamers in the UK.

If that happened it could continue for several years until a replacement set of trading agreements and regulations were negotiated into place. Juniper has estimated that in such a scenario, the average roaming spend per active mobile roamer would double by the end of forecast period due to higher costs, reaching $150 per annum (blended), compared to our current estimates of $75.