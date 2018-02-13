Consternation in Seattle as Amazon lays off a few staff

Several hundred staff are to go in Seattle and hundreds more elsewhere in the global retail operation

Amazon says it’s just an adjustment to recent accelerated growth

Vigorous hiring continues in the other parts, including AWS

Around 500 redundancies might sound like a lot, but not when you’re measuring it against Amazon’s stunning current worldwide total of 566,000 employees. Nevertheless the company’s ‘headcount adjustment’ has raised eyebrows. Taking on staff by the thousand is business as usual, laying them off, even if only by the hundred, is just not a very Amazonian thing to do.

According to the Seattle Times it’s all part of a slight sanity-adjustment in response to the accelerated growth experienced by Amazon over the past few years. For instance, the company’s Seattle headcount has ballooned from a paltry 5,000 in 2010 to a massive 40,000 people now. That sort of accelerated hiring is enough to make any CEO slightly uncomfortable. For Bezos, doubly so since frugality is a key part of his management philosophy.