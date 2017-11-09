Vodafone links up with CityFibre to loosen the Openreach grip on UK ultra broadband

Vodafone to take 20 per cent of the network connections

Gets exclusive right to market for limited time

Claims deal will deliver half the govt’s 10 million premises full fibre target

Vodafone and fibre to the premises specialist CityFibre have concluded a deal under which CityFibre will build out its UK fibre network beyond business parks and new build estates and into residential areas. The plan is for CityFibre to bring to ultrafast, gigabit broadband to 5 million UK homes and businesses by 2025.

To underpin the viability of the build, Vodafone is committed to take a full 20 per cent (or 200, 000) of those connections in as part of a wholesale deal with CityFibre. For an initial period Vodafone will be the sole marketeer for the fibre connections.

CityFibre is spending some £500 million to £600 million in the first phase of the 12 city ‘rolling build’. Fifty further cities are to be identified and built out.

The fibre partner will also be an assist to Vodafone as it rolls out 5G in a few years’ time and requires faster backhaul connections from its macro network and from indoor small cells.