UK government weasels out of election broadband commitment

Broadband Universal Service Obligation promise abandoned

Replaced by a legal right "to demand" a broadband connection

No indication how - or even if - that can be enforced

It’s OK though; national full-fibre access up from 2 to 3 per cent

Six months ago, as part of its election manifesto, the Conservative Party reiterated its pledge to provide, by 2020, all of the UK with what it likes to refer to as "superfast broadband", but which, in actuality, is a dismal and outmoded 10Mbit/s. This morning it has been announced that the promise has been abandoned. It is replaced by a "legal right" whereby households and businesses will be able to "demand" broadband access.

Speaking this morning on Today, BBC radio's flagship news programme, Matt Hancock. the government's "Minister for Digital" whose portfolio of responsibilities includes broadband, broadcasting, creative industries, cyber and the technology industry (it is not known what he does on a Friday) insisted that the manifesto commitment has been met because people will be able to "demand" access to reasonable broadband speeds.

He ignored the inconvenient fact that being able, even legally, to demand something is not the same as actually getting it - ask any child who on Monday next doesn't get the laptop, tablet or computer game they have set their hearts on for Christmas but instead are fobbed off with an IOU enforceable only after a lengthy, dispiriting and very expensive legal process.

What has happened is that today the British government has turned down an offer from the UK's incumbent telco, BT, via it's Openreach wholesale division, to connect 1.1 million rural homes and businesses to 10 Mbps broadband by 2020 in favour of what is described as a legally enforceable and certain Universal Service Obligation. A government statement says, "We are grateful to BT for their proposal but have decided that only a regulatory approach will make high-speed broadband a reality for everyone in the UK, regardless of where they live or work."

However, by going down the regulatory route, and given the hereditary slothful demeanour of the UK regulator Ofcom, it seems likely that the 2020 deadline is actually dead in the water as well. It's so pathetic, it's laughable. Why? Because the small print says that broadband providers will face a legal requirement to provide high-speed broadband to anyone requesting it - "subject to a cost threshold". The trouble is we don't know what that cost threshold is set at.