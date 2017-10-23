The $90,000 question: Why Australia is ditching FTTP in favour of FTTC

Australia’s nbn has connected its first trial premises to FTTC

The company building Australia’s national wholesale broadband access network, nbn, has activated its first fibre to the curb (FTTC) premises as part of its ongoing trials of the access technology in Melbourne. The operator said it achieved speeds of 109Mbit/s downstream and 44Mbit/s upstream using VDSL technology over a 70 metre copper line.

Of more interest, though, is nbn’s decision to release cost figures for its earlier fibre to the premise (FTTP) connections, quantifying the huge costs associated with an all-FTTP network approach.

Using GPON technology, nbn was able to deliver 1Gbit/s speeds with FTTP at an average cost AUS$4,400, but individual connections can be far higher with one property costing $91,000 to connect. In contrast, FTTC takes the fibre to a distribution point unit located outside the premises in a “telecoms pit” and then connects via fibre, with nbn revealing average connection costs to be $2,900 per premise.

“With FTTC we can deliver an identical end-user experience to FTTP – with the exact same 100/40Mbit/s top-speeds – but we can do it more cost effectively – around $1,500 cheaper – and we can do it with far less inconvenience to residents as we no longer need to dig up people’s driveways like we did on FTTP,” explained Bill Morrow, CEO of nbn. “It’s a good example of what we have been able to do under the mixed technology model and the turnaround that has occurred since the new leadership team was established in 2014. Back then, our people were told to design and build the fixed-broadband network no matter the time or cost.”

Nbn is also looking at fibre to the node (FTTN), which takes a new fibre line to a street cabinet and then uses the existing copper line to connect. Whilst this option will deliver the comparable speeds of up to 100Mbit/s, it drops considerably with distance – down to 25Mbit/s with distances of 1km. The economics also work against FTTN in rural areas – whereas a single cabinet can serve up to 384 premises, the micro-nodes in semi-rural areas support just 48 – this increases the average cost per premise from $2,200 to $5,000 or more.

There’s also fibre to the building (FTTB) for apartment blocks, where a small DSLAM in the comms room connects via the in-building copper to individual apartments. Whilst this comes in at an average of $2,200 per apartment, it is only suited to these multi-occupancy buildings.