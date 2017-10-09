Nokia virtualises the fixed access network with cloud-native software platform

Nokia launches cloud-native and software-defined products

Virtualized access platform Altiplano supports multiple software-defined use cases

Lightspan programmable access nodes introduces new deployment practices

Nokia says it takes the lead in open-source initiatives

Nokia has launched a software-defined access network (SDAN) solution that it says will help operators build “pragmatic solutions” and avoid the thorny issue of vendor lock-in as customer broadband demand continues to increase. Nokia’s solution comprises a set of cloud-native software, open programmable hardware, scalable deployment practices, automated operations and integration services.

The Altiplano cloud-native software platform leverages open interfaces, open data models and open industry initiatives such as Open Broadband, ON.LAB, Open Networking Foundation, CORD, ONAP and BBF. Nokia says Altiplano is uniquely designed for SDN and NFV and enables operators to integrate its SDAN in a multivendor environment.

Meanwhile, Nokia’s Lightspan portfolio features programmable access nodes, specifically designed for SDAN use cases, which bring data centre practices to the central office and introduce cloud and operational agility to the copper and fibre outside plant. It features what Nokia says is the world's first 16-port reverse-powered G.fast micro-node which can be reverse-powered from households. It also includes a stackable software-defined optical line terminal.

Nokia says its SDAN solution harnesses cloud intelligence and programmability to support concrete use cases that bring the most value to operators – such as network slicing, virtual access networks, data centre practices, wavelength mobility, cloud-based provisioning, automated operations and edge cloud architectures to enable 5G and IoT applications.

“We deliberately go for an open, standardised, vendor-agnostic approach that smoothly integrates legacy as well as new cloud services,” said Federico Guillén, president of Nokia Fixed Networks. “Our fixed access virtualisation portfolio now covers copper, fibre, coax networks and professional services, which makes us ideally placed to transform the operator's network, operations, and business just as the opportunities of 5G begin to accelerate.”

The vendor adds that SDAN has been driven by real world use-cases defined by cooperation with leading operators, including Du, NBN and SK Telecom. It believes that the access network needs to be smarter, so operators can manage cost and complexity and renew their ability to scale.

“While fixed access operators across the globe are raising the bar on ultra-broadband coverage, it's no longer enough to just make networks faster,” explained Teresa Mastrangelo, Principal Analyst at Broadband Trends. “Nokia SDAN lays the foundation for fixed operators to change the economics of their business with cloud agility and software-driven automation.”