Life in the fast lane: Internet download speeds up globally by 31 per cent this year

The latest Speedtest Global Index report from Ookla, the Seattle, Washington State-headquartered broadband testing, network diagnostic applications and data company shows that, globally and for both wireline and wireless connections, Internet download speeds increased by 31 per cent over the course of this year as compared to 2016. The average download speed for fixed broadband connections is now 40Mbit/s and 20Mbit/s for mobile. The Ookla data shows that network enhancements and improvements effected in 2017 in countries as geographically and economically diverse as Australia, Norway and India significantly boosted the average speed.

Speedtest.net is a web service set up by Ookla in 2006. It provides free analysis of Internet access performance metrics, such as connection data rate and latency. The service measures the bandwidth and latency of an Internet connection against one of some 5,000 geographically-dispersed servers located all over the world. Each test measures both download and upload data rates and can be performed within a user's web browser or within apps. In August this year over 10 billion Ookla speed tests had been completed.

When Ookla introduced its Speedtest facility, tests were performed using the HTTP protocol at Layer 7 of the OSI model. Now though, Speedtest.net performs tests via direct TCP sockets and uses a custom protocol for communication between servers and clients. It is a method that provides significantly greater accuracy. The site also offers detailed statistics based on test results and the data has been, and is used by many publications and organisations around the world.

Ookla's report, authored by Isla McKetta, reveals that with a mean global speed of 20.28Mbit/s, mobile download rates increased 30.1 per cent over the last 12 months and mobile uploads increased 38.9 per cent. A global average of 40.11Mbit/s makes fixed broadband downloads 97.8 per cent faster than mobile and this speed increased 31.6 per cent during the same period. Uploads over fixed broadband showed the smallest increase at 25.9 per cent. Last month, 119 countries had faster mobile download speeds than the global average and 134 countries were slower. Over on the fixed broadband side, 71 countries and regions exceeded the global average download speed and 185 were slower.