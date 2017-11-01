Less disruption please, it’s not the 1980s

Cambridge Broadband Networks (CBNL) has compiled what it calls a UK Enterprise Broadband Index based on a survey of 200 businesses and their broadband experiences and outlook.

The idea is to highlight the disconnect between enterprise connectivity demands and the services they currently receive - and then on that basis advocate for the adoption of wireless broadband as a way to de-gap everything.

It’s a reasonable approach I suppose, except that it appears to fall into the old ‘competitive technology game’ by advocating strenuously for one particular approach and pointing out all its inherent advantages over its rivals.

This may be thought necessary since it’s a tough old game (inevitably played out over several years) trying to get regulators, standards bodies and the industry at large (to say nothing of the users) into your corner when vested interests on every side are cat-calling your efforts - look, for instance, at the rivalry between ‘idealistic’ FTTH pushers and pragmatic data over copper nerds for the last 20 years or so.

However surely it’s now time that the development of the broadband access network becomes recognised as a game involving different horses for different courses with an ultimate objective to serve customers, not carve out market share for a particular approach. In other words, a recognition that there will be a mix of technologies, not an outright winner, and that successful access network operators will deploy a range of technologies, not go for outright replacement all the time.

In reality this may mean partnering with existing ‘fixed’ access providers rather than trying to dislodge them.

CBNL’s report predictably found a lot of really good reasons why broadband radio access - after (let’s face it) at least one false start - is finally ready to play a major role as new spectrum bands are being opened up for 5G. With the technology now proved to work in the high frequency bands a major place for fixed radio must surely exist.