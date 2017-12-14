British boffins in broadband breakthrough! Internet access over wet string!

Blighty still has backbone!

We have a home-grown solution to a knotty problem

Back to the future with British twine and British brine

Money for old rope

With research report after research report and survey after survey reinforcing evidence of the UK's lack of vision for and commitment to the provision of meaningful modern broadband connectivity across the country in general and rural areas in particular, TelecomTV can this morning reveal that British boffins beavering away down in Dingley Dell have finally come up with a technological solution that might be the answer to all our Internet access problems. It's cheap, it's not European (none of your French or German or Spanish or other foreign stuff here now you know) and it damned well works! Yes, the dream has finally been realised! Broadband can be provided over piece of wet string!

Those stout chaps at Andrews and Arnold (and what a fine-sounding, thoroughly no-nonsense British company name that is. You can almost smell the tweed and pipe smoke from here) are headquartered in the Royal County of Berkshire, the land of fair play and the Wind in the Willows nestled cosily in the green fields and clean fresh air far to the west of the Great Wen that is the metropolis.

Andrews and Arnold, (also known as AAISP) is an Internet Service Provider that primarily provides broadband services to businesses, SMEs and what it refers to as "technical" home users. It has won awards as the "best niche provider" based on customer feedback and ratings and while a serious business in its own right doesn't exhibit the same po-faced corporate pomposity that characterises so many of the bigger ISPs.

For example, the company is "xkcd/806" compliant, (a reference to the xkcd webcomic edition 806) that, in practice, means those ringing in to AAISP's technical support and saying the magic word "shibboleet" get straight through to an agent fluent in at least two programming languages. What's more, Andrews & Arnold is one of the few UK ISPs able to provide IPv6 to home customers for no additional charge and it will not censor Internet connections.

So, in the pre-Christmas spirit of pushing through the damp, beer-stained envelope of constrained scientific thought and endeavour the Berkshire eggheads have demonstrated to a gobsmacked world that it is possible to provide a 3.5Mbit/s broadband connection over two metres of brine-soaked wet string.

With Brexit looming and with it our imminent return to the groat, the rod, the pole, the perch, the bushel, the peck, the sedan chair and public executions, the eight-year-old lads and lasses of the Indentured Society of Consumptive British Child Chimbley Sweeps will, like the rest of us, have to learn that two metres is, in fact six feet and seven inches of 'Grade A ' British twine. And don't you forget it. It’s a dozen lashes for any man Jack (or woman Jill) who does.

As Adrian Kennard, of AAISP commented, "It was a bit of fun, which one of our techies decided to try out. We have equipment we could test in the office, and why not? There is no commercial potential that we are aware of." Adrian, Adrian, don't sell your achievement short like that. On our right little, tight little island we need all the home-grown innovation we can get.

Adrian Kennard added. "What it does show, though, is how adaptive ADSL really is. This can be important when it comes to faulty lines with bad (or even disconnected) joints still providing some level of broadband service." Yes, well… don't we just know it?