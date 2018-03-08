Competition: which companies are best placed to get their grubby hands on my data?

A group of European companies have banded together to take issue with the proposed ‘ePrivacy’ regulation, now part-way through the EU legislative process.

The motivation for that legislation was to balance out private concerns around digital privacy on the one hand, and the opportunity for corporations to improve their business opportunities - ie make a bit of money out of selling personal information - on the other.

That’s just one balance the proposed legislation was designed to tackle. But there is also a second turf war. This is essentially the tussle between the established online info players - your Facebooks, Googles and so on (well, them especially) - and all the European companies (or at least a representative sample of them) who feel they’re being unduly restricted while the big info-gatherers are getting a much easier regulatory ride. These include media companies, TV and content specialists, advertising agencies and, of course telcos such as Orange. French companies seem highly represented (see diagram).