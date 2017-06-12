Which global city will foster autonomous vehicles first?

Four cities are out in front: San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and London

Large populations and intractible traffic problems will see some cities pull ahead

San Francisco leads the way

It looks increasingly likely that autonomous vehicles won’t be introduced on a B2C sort of basis, like a conventional new ‘product’ class, but on a smart city basis. In other words, it’s not about getting motorists to buy, it’s about getting cities to provide (or orchestrate the provision of) the necessary smart infrastructure to make autonomous vehicles viable and safe. This is no chicken and egg thing… the infrastructure probably has to come first, cars later.

So on that basis Analysts Canalys have been putting together their ‘Autonomous Vehicle Analysis’ service show which four cities lead the way when it comes to being ready for autonomous vehicles.

It’s selected San Francisco, which it says is out in front, followed by Shanghai, Singapore and London. These are the cities that, due to their size and populations, have some of the most complex transport networks in the world and therefore have a pressing need for autonomous vehicles to revolutionize their transport systems. For one reason or another they also have the wherewithal to make it happen. .

Canalys’ has been scoring cities based on a set of specific criteria drawn from public sources and Canalys’ own data and estimates.