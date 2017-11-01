San Diego to host cellular V2X trials with Ford, AT&T, Nokia and Qualcomm

First 3GPP-based vehicle-to-everything trials to be held in the US

Trials conducted at the San Diego Regional Proving Ground

ITS integration to be provided by transport systems company McCain

Goal to support a development path towards autonomous driving

AT&T, Qualcomm and Nokia have announced that they are collaborating with Ford to accelerate the development of connected cars with the first announced cellular-based vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) trials in the US. Testing is expected to take place in the San Diego Regional Proving Ground with the support of the city’s government and transport authorities, with the initial phase commencing later this year.

The goal is to demonstrate the potential of C-V2X technologies, including support for improved automotive safety, automated driving and traffic efficiency. The trials will also seek to demonstrate to vehicle manufacturers and road operators the anticipated cost benefits associated with embedded cellular technology in vehicles and synergies between the deployment of base stations and roadside infrastructure.

“Leveraging the evolution of embedded cellular technologies for V2X communications holds great potential to advance safety benefits to all road users,” said Cameron Coursey, VP of IoT Solutions at AT&T. “Working with industry leaders, and state and local government agencies, we will together lead the way to safer, more secure, cost-effective, and efficient next-generation solutions.”

C-V2X is a recent 3GPP specification (part of Release 14) designed for direct communication between vehicles, vehicle to pedestrian and vehicle to infrastructure as well as for cellular communications with networks. The 5.9GHz ITS band was the main target for the specification given its existing widespread use by the transportation industry.

“The advancement of cellular technology for C-V2X applications is very encouraging,” said Don Butler, executive director, connected vehicle and services, Ford Motor Company. “This technology promises to meet, and in some cases, exceed the performance requirements of vehicle communication being proposed by relevant government agencies while leveraging existing in-vehicle connectivity frameworks. C-V2X provides a reassuring path to technology advancements necessary to support emerging developments in autonomy, automated driving, and mobility. We are keen to investigate all aspects of this opportunity and support cross industry efforts that make that possible.”