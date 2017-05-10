ITU works through its security questionnaire; reaches Question 13

New study concerns security standards for connected cars

Will also cover intelligent transport systems (ITS)

Seeks to develop privacy protection and management schemes

Within the framework of ITU’s “personally identifiable information” work

The ITU has a rather curious system of coordinating its study activities. Each of its Study Groups (there are currently 11 in force) has a list of questions that they need to study, for which they assign rapporteurs. Each Question is a multi-part description of the study items that should be considered, and often comprises an open-ended list. From this, various Tasks are identified, although again, these can change and expand over the course of the study, and various other groups and bodies are consulted. The results of these deliberations then work their way through to becoming Recommendations (the ITU’s politically correct term for Standards).

Honestly, with the amount of groups, associations, technical committees, working parties and task forces out there, it’s a wonder there’s anyone left in this industry who does “regular” work for their companies.

The ITU’s latest work stream concerns security standards for connected cars and intelligent transport systems (ITS). This new work stream will be led by ITU-T Study Group 17, the ITU’s standardisation expert group responsible for security aspects in information and communication technologies. Known formally as “Question 13/17” (i.e. Question 13 for Study Group 17 – there are a lot of questions being debated), the work stream will be chaired by Sang-Woo Lee of Korea’s Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) and co-chaired by Seungwook Park of Hyundai Motors.

“In the ITS environment, the security vulnerabilities of one connected vehicle can come to affect the larger ecosystem of connected vehicles,” said Heung Youl Youm, Chairman of ITU-T Study Group 17. “Common technical standards will help industry to ensure that required levels of security are common to all cars on the road.”

The ITU says that experts contributing to the work of Question 13/17 will identify threats to ITS security and user privacy, developing a comprehensive set of ITS security standards in response. This work will analyse security mechanisms, protocols and technologies to identify solutions with potential to form part of international ITS security standards. The resulting standards will range from overarching ITS security architectures to more targeted standards tailored to the requirements and use cases of specific ITS services and applications.

“Standardisation will be essential in building a trusted ecosystem of intelligent vehicles,” said Chaesub Lee, Director of the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Bureau. “ITU standardisation work is supporting the increasing integration of ICTs in vehicles with road safety and data security as our top priorities.”