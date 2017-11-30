Fancy a drive in your very own Intel-inside Batmobile?

Intel CEO sees autonomous driving as today’s biggest game changer

Intel and Warner Bros. partner to develop in-cabin, immersive experiences

AV Entertainment Experience proof of concept autonomous test car

But beware the dangers of Level 3 autonomy

According to Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, “autonomous driving is today’s biggest game changer.” He adds that we rather than focusing on the car as a mode of transportation, we must now start thinking of it as a new type of consumer space, thanks to the advent of autonomous driving. As we ponder on how passengers will spend time while they are riding (as opposed to driving), there is plenty of scope for innovation from in-cabin design and entertainment to in-vehicle safety systems.

At the Los Angeles Auto Show this week, Intel announced a collaboration with entertainment company Warner Bros. to develop in-cabin, immersive experiences in autonomous vehicle settings. Their “AV Entertainment Experience” is described as a first-of-its-kind proof of concept car to demonstrate what entertainment in the vehicle could look like in the future. Yes, it’s just the one vehicle, and will form part of Intel’s fleet of 100 test vehicles.

“The rise of the AV industry will create one of the greatest expansions of consumer time available for entertainment we’ve seen in a long time,” said Krzanich, adding that as passengers shift from being drivers to riders, their connected-device time, including video-viewing time, will increase. Writing on his company blog, he cites recent transportation surveys that indicate the average American spends more than 300 hours per year behind the wheel (which would enable them to complete a monster binge viewing of every episode of Dallas or Yorkshire’s very-own Heartbeat… )

Of course, this isn’t the 1980s or 1990s, so the two companies imagine riders enjoying immersive experiences courtesy of in-cabin virtual reality and augmented reality innovations. “For example, a fan of the superhero Batman could enjoy riding in the Batmobile through the streets of Gotham City,” explained Krzanich, “while AR capabilities render the car a literal lens to the outside world, enabling passengers to view advertising and other discovery experiences.” Oh joy.