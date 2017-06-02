Back seat drivers rejoice: autonomous vehicles will create a $7 trillion “passenger economy”

Goods and services of the Passenger Economy twice the size of the Sharing Economy

Intel predicts this new economy will emerge to support idle time of former drivers

The economic opportunity will grow from $800 billion to $7 trillion

Mobility-as-a-Service will disrupt long-held patterns of car ownership and usage

What happens when we all gain access to autonomous vehicles? Out goes the act of physically driving the vehicle, and is replaced by, what? Drivers become passengers, and as such have the opportunity to fill their commute times with other activities, such as web browsing, emailing, streaming video, and who knows what else (maybe even activities that don’t involve cellular connectivity…)

All of this adds up to what Intel is calling the new “passenger economy”, and it could be worth a staggering $7 trillion by 2050. Working with analyst firm Strategy Analytics, Intel has published the results of its new study that explores the yet-to-be-realised economic potential when today’s drivers become idle passengers, which could see significant economic growth from an estimated $800 billion in 2035 to the projected $7 trillion in 2050.

“Companies should start thinking about their autonomous strategy now,” said Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel. “Less than a decade ago, no one was talking about the potential of a soon-to-emerge app or sharing economy because no one saw it coming. This is why we started the conversation around the Passenger Economy early, to wake people up to the opportunity streams that will emerge when cars become the most powerful mobile data generating devices we use and people swap driving for riding.”