Autonomous vehicles to take different routes in different markets

IHS Markit as been having a hard think about how we get from here (still piloting and experimenting with the autonomous car concept) to a market of millions of vehicles, with its latest autonomous vehicle sales forecast. There are stages and routes to be worked out and all countries and regions will not develop in the same way or in the same direction.

It projects that more than 33 million autonomous vehicles will be sold globally in 2040. This, it says, is a hockey stick increase from the “51,000 units forecast for the first year of significant volume in 2021.”

The pace will partly be set by the rapid convergence of autonomous driving and mobility services such as ride-hailing which it expects to be an early driver of deployment and growth. The United States will lead the world in this initial set of deployments with adoption of production autonomous vehicles as early as next year. Europe and China are next adding considerable volume from 2021 onward.

IHS Markit says volumes will surpass 51,000 units in 2021 when personally owned autonomous cars reach individual buyers for the first time, with nearly 1 million units sold in 2025 across shared fleets and individually owned cars.

According to Jeremy Carlson, principal automotive analyst at IHS Markit. “Autonomous mobility services can deliver newfound personal freedom to the young, old, disabled and others without reliable transportation for everyday needs” he added, “but the benefits don’t have to stop there. Fleet operators in big cities who better understand the lower operational costs of battery electric vehicles are more likely to employ them to drive higher amounts of vehicle and passenger miles traveled.”

Additionally, an increasing number of governments around the world contemplate phasing out or disincentivizing gas-powered vehicles in favor of hybrids and electric vehicles, and as OEM efforts toward vehicle electrification continue, it’s logical that air quality in cities should improve.