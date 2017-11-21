Trump administration sues to block the AT&T-Time Warner merger

Inexplicable departure from antitrust precedent

Explicable in the context of untrustworthy president

The US Justice Department is suing AT&T over its $85 billion merger with media giant Time Warner. The Justice Department says it’s been investigating and has found that the merger would harm competition and result in higher bills and less innovation for American consumers.

Do we detect the only slightly hidden but tiny hand of Donald J Trump, the Scottish golf course owner in this kerfuffle? You betcha. The very phrase “inexplicable departure from antitrust precedent” in the AT&T statement in response to the lawsuit clearly started life as “explicable in the context of untrustworthy president”.

The likely driver here is Trump’s hatred of CNN, founded by the Turner Broadcasting System now part of Time-Warner and seen as a constant critic of Trump and his policies. CNN is one of Trump’s oft-mentioned worst offenders in the “lying mainstream media” along with The Washington Post and The New York Times.

Trump was certainly against the Time Warner merger with AT&T in the run-up to the election on the grounds that it would place too much media power in the hands of too few. More recently he has been tweeting ominously about CNN and how bad it is in the run-up to the Justice Department announcement, almost as if he was preparing the ground. Surely not?