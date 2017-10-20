ZTE brings FDD Massive MIMO to Europe

Field trial with Telenet Belgium for LTE FDD Massive MIMO

Used 20MHz of spectrum, six terminals, 12 streams for 710Mbit/s peak cell speed

Also launched Pre5G evolution for 5G-ready networks

Based on ZTE’s Cloud ServCore NFV and Cloud Native solution

On the day that Ericsson released its Q3 results (bad, but showing signs of getting better) and stated that it had managed to increase its China market share “to position Ericsson in 5G in Mainland China”, one of China’s leading vendors was attempting to do the same in Europe. Whilst European vendors see China as a huge, early adopter market for 5G and a means to offset rapidly declining global LTE RAN sales, Chinese vendors are already looking further ahead to make sure they get a decent slice of the European 5G action (when it eventually happens).

To that end, both Huawei and ZTE have been active this week with 5G announcements made in Europe. We covered Huawei yesterday; today it’s the turn of ZTE. Opening its Wireless and Services User Congress in Brussels, ZTE officially launched a new solution designed to accelerate the Pre5G evolution for 5G-ready networks. There’s quite a lot of marketing fluff and vague statements around the solution, but essentially it comes down to enabling 5G-like eMBB (enhanced mobile broadband) in a 5G-ready network architecture.

This means adopting high-order MIMO (presumably, but not explicitly stated, 8x8 arrays and Massive MIMO), multi-carrier aggregation, ultra-dense networking, and high-order modulation technologies to increase the cell peak throughput to Gbit/s levels. It also means a cloud-based network architecture that encompasses the core and access networks, using ZTE’s Cloud ServCore NFV and Cloud Native solution. Such technologies should enable telcos to offer 5G-oriented services and applications that include UHD TV, VR, as well as NB-IoT and eMTC for IoT.

ZTE adds that its Pre5G-related products and solutions have been deployed in over 60 networks in more than 40 countries including China, Japan, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. In China, it has completed all the 5G phase 2 testing items in 2017, compliant with the ITU-defined KPIs for the three major 5G use cases. It continues to work with operators like China Mobile, Softbank and Telefonica to carry out field and pre-commercial tests.