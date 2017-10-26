Wind Tre joins the 5G party in Italy with ZTE

Says it will be first to launch operational 5G in Europe in 3.6 to 3.8GHz

Wind Tre partners with ZTE and Open Fiber in L'Aquila and Prato

Part of government’s 5G City project to test technology and use cases

TIM and Vodafone also engaged with 5G trials in the country

Italian mobile operator Wind Tre, Open Fiber (Italy’s wholesale fibre operator) and Chinese vendor ZTE have announced a partnership to build what they say will be Europe's first 5G pre-commercial network in the 3.6 to 3.8GHz band – the band which has garnered the most interest in Europe for initial trials and deployment plans. But Italy is proving to be a competitive test-bed for 5G, with others also claiming to be first.

Earlier this year, TelecomTV reported on how the Italian Government had announced its intent to take the lead in rolling out the European Union’s 5G Action Plan, encouraging Italy's leading operators to build 5G city-based networks to promote the country’s 5G leadership. Rival operator TIM announced at the time that it had selected Turin as its city partner for a limited 5G NR NSA deployment, claiming that it would be the first such deployment in Italy and “one of the first in Europe”.

Today, Wind Tre and Open Fiber announced they will partner with ZTE in the Italian province of L'Aquila (believed to be in the earthquake reconstruction zone) and the Tuscan town of Prato. They will also collaborate with local universities, research centres and enterprises to test and verify 5G technical performance, network architecture, 4G/5G network integration and future 5G use cases – including AR/VR, smart city, public safety, 5G healthcare and Industrie 4.0. The pilot project will run until December 2021.

“5G is not only speed, but is a technology that creates an ecosystem to innovate and bring market applications and solutions in various fields: telemedicine, education, smart home, smart cities and augmented reality,” said Jeffrey Hedberg , CEO of Wind Tre (in an announcement via Google Translate). “This is a priority for Europe and will allow Italy, in particular, to enhance the skills, people, partnerships and innovation in its path to digital transformation.”

Open Fibre is jointly owned by energy company Enel and investment bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, and is already working on a gigabit FTTH network.

"The evolution of telecoms is a critical step for the economic and social development of today's Italy, just as was the case with the construction of the motorway network in the 1960s," said Tommaso Pompei , CEO of Open Fiber. “Our Prato 5G City model is a broad ecosystem open to citizens, public authorities, industry, universities and research centres with the aim of improving service efficiency and creating new opportunities for growth.”

“We also plan to build a ZTE 5G Innovation and Research Centre in L'Aquila,” said Bai Yanmin, GM of ZTE's TDD and 5G products. "We are honoured to partner with Wind Tre and Open Fiber in building Europe's first 5G pre-commercial network.”