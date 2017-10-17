Verizon to migrate its pre-standards 5G trials

Collaboration between Verizon, Qualcomm and Novatel

Delivering a common 5G NR mmWave technology platform for broadband access

5G NR migration for Verizon’s 5G-Technology Forum specification trials

Integrating 5G work into the Verizon Intelligent Edge Network

Qualcomm also announced today plans to collaborate with Verizon and Novatel Wireless on 5G NR mmWave technology development and over-the air field trials based on the forthcoming 3GPP Release-15 specification, to “help move the mobile ecosystem towards faster validation and commercialisation of 5G NR mmWave technologies at scale” and supporting a full-scale commercial network deployment before the end of the decade.

The three companies plan to initially focus on 5G NR operation in the 28GHz and 39GHz mmWave spectrum bands. They intend to deliver a common 5G NR mmWave technology platform for mobile and home broadband wireless access, supporting a 5G NR migration path for Verizon’s early 5G fixed wireless access deployments and trials based on the 5G-Technology Forum specifications.

“Since the inception of the 5G Technology Forum, Verizon has been working closely with Qualcomm Technologies and other technology leaders to accelerate a global 5G specification to help usher in the next generation of wireless innovation for customers,” said Ed Chan, SVP of Verizon Technology Strategy & Planning. “Verizon’s investment in mmWave spectrum has given us the flexibility to pursue a first-of its kind fixed wireless broadband customer trial, which has been invaluable in advancing our expertise in the deployment of mmWave technology. With the collaboration we’re announcing today, we are taking the next logical step towards extending our leadership position in the advancement of 5G, part of the Verizon Intelligent Edge Network.”