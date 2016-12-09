Verizon continues to buck the trend with 5G as Huawei claims yet another telco partner

Verizon is positioning 5G as a central and critical element of its strategy and is being very public and vocal about it. The telco appears to have no intention of conforming to accepted timelines and wants to lead the way with service introduction.

“We will be in pre-commercial trials in first quarter of this year [2017],” said Verizon’s McAdam, according to the company’s own transcript of his keynote. “We have moved that up from a general 2017 comment. So let's be clear on what we mean by 5G. I call it wireless fibre. If you think about the way we deploy Fios today, we go fibre all the way into the home and then WiFi within the home. This will allow you to stop anywhere from 200 feet to 1,000 feet, somewhere in that range we think, from the home and then make it a wireless last leg into the home. And I think that is going to be the predominant architecture for wireless service going forward.

“Obviously if you have large multiple dwelling units, high-rises, large businesses, you can take fibre the rest of the way in. Our plan is to offer 1Gbit/s broadband service to them and an over-the-top bundle. We could go all the way to a 300-channel bundle.

“We got that several hundred megahertz of bandwidth, that millimeter wave bandwidth, which now is approved and we can move forward with that deployment very rapidly. So the devices are going to be extremely simple. It is basically the kind of router that you have in your home only with a 5G chip in it versus the fibre conversion chip. So the time to market is greatly compressed for us. We don't need to worry about handsets and tablets and mobility handovers and that sort of thing. That is the business case that proves 5G.”

Aggressive? You bet, and further evidence that fixed-wireless is likely to be the first major application of 5G. McAdam is also determined to speed up the standards process: “So what happens with use cases around autonomous cars and tablets and those sorts of things? That will be dependent on the standards bodies, which everyone speculates is 2020; I think it might be a year earlier than that. There is a lot more interest around those standards at this point, but by that point, we will be two, three years out ahead of the competition on this sort of a deployment. Others are going to have to wait for that spectrum to be found, to be auctioned.”

One other interesting point to come out of McAdam’s forthright keynote was his take on small cells and network densification. Focusing first on San Francisco, with the need to accommodate massive traffic increases for the Super Bowl game, Verizon spent $70 million on splitting cells into small units and achieved the same capacity gains that they would have achieved from 10MHz of new spectrum, which would have cost orders of magnitude more money. Next up is Boston, which McAdam sees as “the prototype of the architect for the networks to come”.

“We are going out and putting $300 million and we're going deep into the neighbourhoods and, as we do this, we are working with other companies to put in a smart city sort of architecture,” explained McAdam. “And one of those is that you replace the street lighting. Every one of those poles has the capability of being a 4G cell site as well as a 5G cell site.”

For its first 5G-type deployments though, Verizon will be testing in small towns from early next year, using “pre-commercial” architectures. “We won't be charging for the service, but we will be learning from it and figuring out the distance between the transmitter and the receiver in a 5G environment,” said McAdam.

If Verizon gets pre-commercial 5G designs working by early 2018, adding in standardised (or near standardised) elements as and when they become available, then it can theoretically launch a much wider coverage service by 2019, if not earlier, and gain a significant marketing and PR advantage over AT&T and others. It also has the chance of influencing standards decisions by virtue of having equipment and designs out in the field and operational.

As we at TelecomTV keep saying, 5G is a game changer. So much so that there is every possibility of a schism developing in the global community, which would be to the detriment of all. First-mover advantage is hard to resist, but surely not at the expense of fragmented or weakened standards.