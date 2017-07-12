The fix is in: Ofcom imposes 5G auction spectrum caps but still can’t satisfy all operators

3.4GHz auction to help meet mobile broadband demand and support 5G

New caps imposed on overall spectrum ownership

Spectrum for mobile broadband to increase by almost a third

Future 3.6 to 3.8GHz auction looks likely to be delayed

Oh dear Ofcom, what have you done? The UK telecoms regulator has published its rules for the upcoming 5G-led spectrum auction and has set out stringent conditions that it intends will “safeguard competition over the coming years.” We are under no doubts whatsoever of Ofcom’s probity and professionalism, but not all of the UK’s mobile operators are happy with the restrictions, describing them as “a kick in the teeth”. But not because of the presence of caps per se, but rather that they don’t go far enough. The regulator’s life is not an easy one.

Later this year, on behalf of the UK government, Ofcom will auction licences to use 190MHz of spectrum in two frequency bands, increasing overall cellular spectrum by almost one third. 40MHz of spectrum will be auctioned in the 2.3GHz band, which is already in use by the industry, and a further 150MHz of spectrum will be auctioned in the 3.4GHz band – which has been identified as central to the rollout of 5G mobile across Europe and will likely be one of the main global bands in due course (and is also being used for fixed wireless in the UK – including by Three, but more on that later). So this is “only” 3.4GHz and “only “150MHz”, no movement yet on higher frequency millimetre wave spectrum, yet it’s already proving contentious.

The issue is around spectrum caps, which Ofcom has put in place “to reflect recent market developments and safeguard competition over the coming years”. There will be two different restrictions on bidders: a limit to the amount of spectrum operators can win in the 2.3GHz band; and an overall limit on the spectrum an operator can win across both bands.

There will be a cap of 255MHz on the “immediately useable” spectrum that any one operator can hold after the auction, so this rules out BT/EE from being able to bid for spectrum in the 2.3GHz band as it has already reached this limit.

The additional cap of 340MHz on the overall amount of mobile spectrum a single operator can hold amounts to 37 per cent of all spectrum expected to be useable in 2020 – which therefore includes the 80MHz in the 700MHz band expected to be auctioned in three years’ time. This means BT/EE can only win a maximum 85MHz of new spectrum in the 3.4GHz band, and also means that Vodafone could only gain a maximum 160MHz across both bands. Other bidders, including incumbents O2 and Three, have no restrictions whatsoever, as their current holdings are much lower.

“Spectrum is a vital resource that fuels the UK’s economy,” said Philip Marnick, Ofcom’s Spectrum Group Director. “We’ve designed this auction to ensure that people and businesses continue to benefit from strong competition for mobile services. We want to see this spectrum in use as soon as possible.”