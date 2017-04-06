The ETSI Summit on 5G network infrastructure

Adrian Scrase, the CTO of ETSI, introduces the 5G Network Infrastructure Summit, and explains why the organisation is this year focusing on the proposed 5G core network. With a deadline of June 2018 for 3GPP to complete its work on the new core architecture, work now needs to be focused on the network, running parallel to the ongoing work being done on the New Radio specifications.

Filmed at: ETSI, France, 6 April 2017