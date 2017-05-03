T-Mobile laughs at AT&T’s 5G Evolution plans, promises a true nationwide 5G network in 2020

T-Mobile US sketches out its plans for a nationwide mobile 5G network

Will deploy 5G in all spectrum bands, including using part of its recent 600MHz haul

Plans to use 200MHz of spectrum in the 2.8GHz and 3.9GHz bands for 5G

Will begin deployment in 2019 with a target of 2020 for a full nationwide rollout

Who’d have thought it? John Legere, the voice of reason? Never one to pass up the opportunity for some self-aggrandising rhetoric, telecoms’ consummate showman has been out hyperbole-d and has turned the tables on AT&T.

Such was the scale and audacity of AT&T’s so-called 5G announcement last week, that it wasn’t just the technology and business media that were left speechless and dumbfounded. It took T-Mobile president and CEO John Legere several days to get over the shock and make a counter-statement on 5G and then when he did, he gave an uncharacteristically understated performance. Okay, so he still wore his trademark full-on branded leisure wear, which makes him look a little like a faded ‘70s popstar who now has to tour retirement communities and bingo halls, but that’s just who he is, so we’ll skip the sartorial analysis.

“AT&T announced eight ‘5G Evolution’ cities that will get, at some point this year, what are basically LTE technologies that we launched in 2016,” said Legere in a video announcement. “Media called it ‘bullshit’ and ‘fake’ and ‘ruining 5G’. For once, I didn’t have to say it, and I agree wholeheartedly, especially with the bullshit part.”

Legere was critical of AT&T and Verizon’s strategy of targeting 5G for so-called fixed wireless access, and adopting a deployment plan of creating a series of hotspots in select cities . “The carriers are using 5G to either distract from how badly they’re losing today or to give their shareholders some hope they can compete with Big Cable,” he said. “Their ambitious vision for Fixed 5G to replace home internet will never provide mobile 5G coverage. It makes no sense. 5G will be amazing, and we can’t even imagine all the cool stuff it will bring, just like with our earlier network innovations. That’s why truly mobile 5G has to be nationwide – period, the end.”