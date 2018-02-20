So far so good; 5G NR passes the interoperability tests

Deutsche Telekom conducts first 5G NR tests in operator lab

Multi-vendor interoperability based on 3GPP Rel-15 commercial system

Tests at the 5G:haus based on the largest specified C-band cell bandwidth

KT, Qualcomm and Samsung also achieve multi-vendor 5G NR interoperability

Deutsche Telekom says that collaboration with Intel and Huawei it has successfully completed the world's first 5G NR interoperability test in an operator environment. The 3GPP Release 15 standards test used Huawei's 5G commercial base station and Intel's third generation 5G NR Mobile Trial Platform (MTP) and was conducted in Bonn, Germany. It follows a similar interoperability test in Huawei’s Shanghai labs – the difference being this latest test was conducted within a telco facility.

“After delivering leading contributions to the 3GPP’s work on 5G standards, Deutsche Telekom, Huawei and Intel moved swiftly to jointly achieve implementation progress through standards-based interoperability testing,” said Arash Ashouriha, SVP Technology Innovation of Deutsche Telekom. “The successful testing in our 5G:haus operator environment is another significant step on the path to 5G ecosystem maturity and early 5G commercialisation.”

The three partners have jointly validated several key fundamentals of the 3GPP 5G NR standard, including new synchronization, coding, frame structure, and numerology components underlying the interconnection of the NR-compliant terminal and network. The test configuration used by Deutsche Telekom is based on the largest C-band cell bandwidth defined by the 5G NR standard. It also incorporates the latest Massive MIMO multi-antenna and beamforming technology enabled by the standard framework.

“As the standard continues to be updated, Huawei will continue to work with all parties to step up additional interoperability tests and promote the 5G industry maturity process, and to welcome the arrival of the entire industry digitization,” said Yang Chaobin, President of Huawei’s 5G product line.