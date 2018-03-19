Qualcomm's roadmap towards 5G commercialisation

Qualcomm already has 5G test products in the market, working with telco and network partners in the first phase of 5G trials and interoperability testing. The leading wireless technology company is heavily invested in the ongoing standardisation work for 5G and already has a clear product roadmap for supplying its OEM partners with standards-compliant chipsets ready for commercial service rollout in 2019. And with the huge range of frequencies supported by 5G, there is extra pressure to provide a comprehensive product suite for global deployment.

Filmed at: Mobile World Congress 2018, Barcelona