Qualcomm claims world’s first 5G data connection on a mobile-optimised modem chipset

With only two months to go before the 3GPP ratifies the first drop of Release 15 – the first true appearance of “5G” with New Radio (NR) in Non-Standalone Mode – Qualcomm has announced that it has successfully achieved a 5G data connection on a 5G modem chipset for mobile devices. Its Snapdragon X50 5G modem chipset reportedly delivered gigabit speeds and a data connection in the 28GHz mmWave frequency band, “accelerating the delivery of 5G NR enabled mobile devices to consumers”.

Unfortunately, the exact “gigabit speed” has not been revealed, so we have to assume it is hovering around the 1Gbit/s mark. Additionally, Qualcomm previewed its first 5G smartphone reference design for the testing and optimisation of 5G technology within the power and form-factor constraints of a smartphone.

“Achieving the world’s first announced 5G data connection on 28GHz spectrum is truly a testament to Qualcomm Technologies’ leadership in 5G and extensive expertise in mobile connectivity,” said Cristiano Amon, EVP of Qualcomm Technologies and president of the QCT division. "This major milestone and our 5G smartphone reference design showcase how Qualcomm Technologies is driving 5G NR in mobile devices to enhance mobile broadband experiences for consumers around the world.”

Qualcomm is understandably proud and ecstatic about its achievement, coming as it does against a background of legal angst and litigation over its IPR practices, as well as mounting competition in the baseband sector not only from Intel but also ODMs ramping up the development of their own custom silicon.

The demonstration took place in Qualcomm Technologies’ laboratories in San Diego and was accomplished by using “several” (again details are not forthcoming) 100MHz 5G carriers in the 28GHz spectrum. The demonstration also utilised the SDR051 mmWave RF transceiver integrated circuit as well as Keysight Technologies’ new 5G Protocol R&D Toolset and UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform.