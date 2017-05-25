Nokia trials 4.5GHz band with NTT Docomo to develop 5G ecosystem in Japan

Trial of end to end applications between base station and devices

Nokia is to develop the 5G ecosystem with Japanese operator NTT Docomo to prepare for the upcoming introduction of the next generation wireless network. The collaboration uses the Intel 5G Mobile Trial Platform and will commence with the key interoperability testing of multi-vendor technology using the 4.5GHz frequency band. Nokia and Docomo will conduct the trials in the Tokyo metropolitan area throughout 2017, with particular focus on busy tourist, shopping and business locations as well as at key public events hosted by the operator.

"This is a vital first step to allow us to ensure that we have the 5G network infrastructure available for when we commercially introduce the technology, with an ecosystem of device vendors to offer our subscribers the best possible choice and highest quality,” said Seizo Onoe, EVP, CTO and Member of the Board of Directors of NTT Docomo.

The tests will use the Nokia 5G FIRST solution, incorporating the Nokia AirScale base station transmitting over a 5G radio interface to the Intel 5G platform. The companies will test end-to-end applications over the air between the base station and the device on the 4.5GHz frequency band, which is one of the candidate bands for 5G in Japan. The Nokia 5G FIRST solution is based on early-adopters radio specifications that define a common interface to allow equipment from multiple vendors to connect over a 5G radio network.

"This trial is an important milestone for the development of 5G in Japan, which will be one of the first countries in the world to adopt the technology,” said Jae Won, head of Nokia Japan. “Furthermore, the initiative is an important step forward in our collaboration with NTT Docomo, as well as other key technology partners, as we develop a technology that will meet the ever-growing demands of huge numbers of people living in megacities."

Nokia AirScale Active Antenna uses Massive MIMO technology with digital beamforming to provide enhanced cell range, maximised performance at the cell edge and increased spectral efficiency. A demonstration of the end-to-end tests supporting low-latency 4K video streaming and other 5G applications will be given at the 5G Tokyo Bay Summit 2017.

"Intel believes key collaborations such as this one driving ecosystem partner trials and early deployments are critical to building successful 5G technologies and accelerating the vast benefits they will bring to users,” added Asha Keddy, VP and GM of Next Generation and Standards in the Communication and Devices Group at Intel. “We are excited to be part of this interoperability testing in Japan using the 4.5GHz radio spectrum as part of the 5G end-to-end solution."