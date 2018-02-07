Nokia and Qualcomm complete interoperability tests of 3.5GHz and 28GHz 5G NR

Key foundation tests of 5G New Radio network and devices

Performed on commercially-available Nokia AirScale base station

Also used Qualcomm Technologies' 5G NR UE prototypes

The partners promise that operator trials will now commence

Nokia and Qualcomm have announced that they have successfully completed interoperability testing in the 3.5Ghz and 28Ghz spectrum, compliant with the 3GPP 5G NR standard, using the commercially available Nokia AirScale base station and device prototypes from Qualcomm Technologies.

“These tests by Nokia and Qualcomm are important to the progress of 5G,” said Marc Rouanne, President of Mobile Networks, Nokia. “Importantly, they demonstrate how we have quickly applied the 3GPP Release 15 specifications that were set in December, using our AirScale base station together with a prototype Qualcomm Technologies UE. Now, we can look forward to commencing standards-based, over-the-air 5G NR trials with operators."

Nokia adds that BT/EE, Deutsche Telekom, Elisa, KT, LGU+, NTT DOCOMO, Optus, SKT, Telia and Vodafone Group have all committed to working with Nokia and Qualcomm in verifying and trialling 5G NR. The interoperability tests were conducted at Nokia's 5G centre of excellence in Oulu, Finland, and will provide the basis for 5G NR field trials with operators in 2018.

In line with Qualcomm and Nokia's announcement in September 2017 to collaborate on 5G NR and with the success of these recent tests, the two companies say they are confident that they can work with the industry to help enable timely commercial network launches in 2019, in particular in the United States, China, Japan, Korea and Europe.

“The successful completion of an end-to-end interoperable connection based on the global 5G NR standard is a significant step on the path to launching 5G NR commercial networks and devices starting in 2019,” said Cristiano Amon, president of Qualcomm. “We look forward to further collaboration on standard-compliant field trials with Nokia and global operators on the path to commercialization."