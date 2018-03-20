Network Slicing for mobile operators

What is Network Slicing and why is it of interest to mobile operators? We speak to Ericsson to find out what network elements need to be in place in order to achieve slicing, and whether or not slicing is confined within a national border, limited to one network, or if can large enterprise customers can benefit from multi-network and multi-operator slicing across regions. Also, Ericsson has recently published a study on 5G network slicing which predicts cost savings and new revenue opportunities for operators.

Filmed at: Mobile World Congress 2018, Barcelona