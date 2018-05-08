Massive MIMO at the University of Bristol
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7_5msy2a1Rc?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Professor Mark Beach, University of Bristol
At the 5G Layered Realities weekend in the UK city of Bristol, the university brought several technical demonstrations out of the labs and into the public, showcasing many of the vital radio and networking components of 5G and how they might be used in the near future. One of the key technologies will be Massive MIMO, and Professor Mark Beach of the University of Bristol explains how it works and why it will be an essential part of wireless networks in the coming decade. TelecomTV has extensive coverage of the event in the next issue of our Perspectives online magazine.
Filmed at: Bristol, UK, March 2018
