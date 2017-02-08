IBM and Ericsson announce “mmW-on-a-chip” with 28GHz 5G phased array antenna

IBM Research developed the first monolithic mmW radio in 2006, then in 2013 the team presented results of a highly integrated mmW phased array transceiver for both cellular and radar imaging applications. For future 5G phased array deployments to be commercially viable the size, weight, cost and performance of the component are important factors. The module created by IBM and Ericsson consists of four monolithic integrated circuits and 64 dual-polarized antennas, measuring approximately 2.8-inches square.

Another performance advance reported by the team is the demonstration of concurrent dual-polarization operation in transmit and receive modes. This capability enables one phased array antenna module to form two beams simultaneously, doubling the number of users to be served at the same time and so improving the overall value and economics of the technology.

Returning to the problem of short distances associated with mmW transmission, IBM and Ericsson say a major hurdle for the use of mmW signals in 5G is achieving sufficient range between radios to support target applications. At 28GHz, each antenna is tiny and individually would support short communication distances, but combining multiple antennas not only increases the range but also enables steering of signals in specific directions. The IBM and Ericsson team says its phased array design supports beam-steering resolution of less than 1.4 degrees for high precision pointing of the beam towards users.

"There has been a lot of encouraging progress in 5G standardization last year including the beginning of live field trials,” said Thomas Noren, Senior Advisor, Business Unit Network Products at Ericsson. “Big efforts in research and development are key to this and our collaboration with IBM Research on phased array antennas can help operators to effectively deploy radio access infrastructure necessary to support a 5G future. New use cases and applications that span human machine interaction, VR, smart home devices and connected cars will depend on innovative technologies that can bring the promises of faster data rates, broader bandwidth and longer battery life to reality."