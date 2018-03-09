Fullscreen User Comments
Huawei launches 5G CPE as it helps its telco partners with early network deployments

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
5G 2018-03-09 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/H66BxKb_zWc?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Peter Zhou, Chief Marketing Officer, Huawei Wireless Solutions

Huawei launched its 5G customer-premises equipment (CPE) at MWC18, which it says is the world’s first commercial 5G terminal device, underscoring the company's desire to be at the centre of 5G development and deployments. As well as working with its telco partners to roll-out the first 5G systems and networks, it is committed to playing a leading role in the ongoing standards process, taking 5G NR from non-standalone mode to standalone in Release 15 and 16. It is also active in network slicing with its industry partners and sees a unified ecosystem as essential for 5G success.

Filmed at: Mobile World Congress 2018, Barcelona, Spain

