How 5G NR will continue to evolve through the 3GPP standards process

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
5G 2018-03-21T12:28:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/R6cHCv_bOlk?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Balázs Bertényi, 3GPP RAN Chairman

The 5G NR (New Radio) specification was standardised in December 2017 as part of the first drop of 3GPP Release 15, but what is it exactly? How does it differ from LTE radio, and what new capabilities does it offer? We speak to the 3GPP RAN group chairman and also learn what enhancements will be made when the full Release 15 arrives later this year, and the work still to be undertaken for Release 16 in 2019.

Filmed at: Mobile World Congress 2018, Barcelona, Spain

