Ericsson expands its 5G portfolio following successful end-to-end operator demos

Conducts first end-to-end 5G network trial with SK Telecom

Ericsson has unveiled its 5G platform for those operators keen to get a first mover advantage with the evolution of their LTE networks to 5G. The new 5G platform comprises the company’s 5G core, radio and transport portfolios, together with digital support systems, network transformation services and security (see its related security news here and network slicing here).

"With this launch, we introduce our 5G platform to support the beginning of a huge change in network capabilities, allowing our customers to offer more advanced use cases and new business models to their customers,” said Arun Bansal, Head of Business Unit Network Products at Ericsson. “It is an important milestone enabling operators to continue their evolution journey to 5G.”

Ericsson expects that in 2026, there will be a $582 billion market opportunity globally as telecom operators leverage 5G technology for industry digitalisation. For operators, this represents the potential to add 34 per cent growth in revenues in 2026. Ericsson believes that for operators the manufacturing and energy/utilities sectors represent the biggest opportunity for revenues created or enhanced by 5G.

"We are pleased with the progress Ericsson is making in advancing 5G technology commercially," says Roger Gurnani, CTO at Verizon. "Our customer trials with 5G technology in eleven cities across the US are an important step in accelerating the path to the next generation of wireless services."