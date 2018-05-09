Docomo uses race cars to simulate mmWave 5G on high-speed trains

Achieves world's first mmWave 5G transmission at over 300 km/h

Reached 1.1Gbit/s downlink to a 5G mobile station moving at 293km/h

Live 4K high-frame-rate video relay achieved at 200km/h

Partnered with NEC and NTT for the trials in April

In what is certain to be a very long list of “5G firsts” over the remainder of this decade, it looks like Japan has claimed the prize for “first successful 28GHz wireless data transmission between a 5G base station and a 5G mobile station in field trials using a car moving at 305km/h”. One can only hope that next week we won’t hear of a similar “first” at 306km/h.

But wait, there are indeed another two first prizes being claimed – “the world's first successful 1.1Gbit/s ultra-high-speed data transmission via downlink to a 5G mobile station moving at 293km/h” as well as “a fast handover during communication between 5G base stations and a 5G mobile station moving at 290km/h”.

Strip away the somewhat superfluous and confusing detail and there’s a good story here. NTT Docomo, in partnership with NEC and NTT, has successful conducted several milestone tests of mmWave 5G in a high-speed scenario; which is one of the key use case metrics required of 5G and the IMT-2020 specification. The trials were done with fast racing cars, but the objective was to simulate high-speed trains. They were conducted at the Japan Automobile Research Institute (JARI) last month in an ultra-high-mobility test environment using a car traveling at speeds similar to those of high-speed railways.

We’ve discussed the challenges of mmWave at length here on TelecomTV. Basically, mmWave offers very high speed communications suitable for dense areas (such as a train full of tablet-wielding, 4K-loving passengers), but the penalty is more difficult propagation characteristics due to the short wavelengths.

Long-range transmission is difficult due to the large propagation loss. To overcome these challenges, Docomo and its partners equipped the 5G test base station and mobile station with both beamforming technology (to concentrated radio power in a specific direction) and beam tracking (to switch the direction of the beams to follow the mobile test device as it moved at high speed).

Massive-MIMO antennas used in the trial had 96 elements for the base station and 64 elements for the mobile station. Communication was achieved over the 28GHz band using 700MHz of spectrum. The following video is worth watching, although all captions are in Japanese. Interesting views of the 5G test equipment inside the Nissan GTR.