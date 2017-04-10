Component suppliers can disrupt the new 5G value chains

The vastly increased performance criteria for new 5G networks is creating pressure on component suppliers to address this new performance within the power envelope. Whether its the core, frontal or backhaul, new chip technology and capabilities will be required. Xilinx produces reprogrammable devices, which has allowed it to implement its components in the major pre-5G trials currently underway, enabling changes to be made as the 5G standard develops. Add in the ongoing disaggregation of hardware and software, and you have opportunities for suppliers to react to this architectural transition and shake up the established value chains and supplier relationships.

Filmed at: ETSI 5G Network Infrastructure Summit, Nice, 6 April, 2017