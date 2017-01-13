Cities must become more telco-friendly for 5G to make them “Smart”

Accenture says that today, many municipalities require approvals and fees based on the historical deployment of large towers that can be more than 250 feet tall. The shift from traditional large wireless towers to small-cell sites – affixed on locations from lamp posts to utility poles – will require a streamlining of the permitting process governing wireless infrastructure deployment and an appropriate adjustment in permit areas.

The report suggests that by pre-approving cell antenna types and providing approval for specific areas, as opposed to pole by pole, approval processes can be streamlined, saving the city time and resources that would otherwise be spent processing repetitive permits. Also, given the pervasive yet non-intrusive nature of small-cell technology, municipalities would benefit from providing access to sites or assets such as government-owned utility poles, streetlights and other street fixtures, wherever possible.

It also argues that the fees typically charged for macro towers, when applied to small cells, will deter telco investment. Given the increased number of cells required for a 5G deployment, a new, rational fee structure – one that does not compromise revenues of the city – should be considered: “A city will benefit much more from the increased jobs and prosperity that 5G Smart City technology brings, than from the revenue the city generates from pole fees or permits,” the report concludes.

“5G will be transformative for all Americans; not only will 5G deployment unlock substantial job growth and economic gains in cities and towns across the country, it will help make our lives safer,” said Meredith Attwell Baker, President and CEO of CTIA. “The Accenture report importantly underscores the need for policymakers at all levels of government to take action – cities and states with modernised zoning and siting rules that support tomorrow’s networks will be the first to realize the economic and civic benefits of 5G.”