China expected to lead 5G deployment as trials pick up pace

China to Account for 39 Per Cent of Global 5G Market by 2025

China Mobile trials 5G core network built on a service-based architecture

ZTE conducts live field tests of a 3.5GHz eMBB 5G network

SK Telecom also announces end-to-end trial of 3.5GHz for 5G

As expected, 5G is making all the news at this week’s regional Mobile World Congress event in Shanghai, which opened today. Also perhaps to be expected, a new report from the GSMA (the event’s organisers) and the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), concludes that Chinese operators are on track to launch commercial 5G networks by 2020 and are expected to establish China as the world’s largest 5G market by 2025.

Mobile operators in China are implementing a multi-phase testing period for 5G networks from now to 2019 before planning to launch commercially in 2020. The new report forecasts that 5G connections in China will reach 428 million by 2025, accounting for 39 per cent of the 1.1 billion global 5G connections expected by that time.

However, the rate of 5G network rollout and adoption in China is also expected to be slower than it was for 4G. It is also expected that 5G investment by operators in China will follow a more gradual path and over a longer timeframe than 4G, roughly seven years, from 2018 to 2025, with capex not expected to account for more than 25 per cent of operator revenue prior to commercial launch.

So far so good. The report then suggests that the first 5G smartphones are likely to be priced at a premium to 4G models, as they may require “a 4K or 8K screen”. Really? There is currently zero need for a 4K smartphone screen (and there is only one commercial model that has one) due to the screen size vs viewing distance factor, and having a 5G network is not going to change either of those. And don’t get us started on 8K.