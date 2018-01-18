BT focuses on network slicing with the Telecom Infra Project

At the second annual Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Summit, it was announced that BT had joined the association's Board of Directors. But why is TIP worthy of BT's attention and investment? Two of the major areas of interest to BT are fixed-mobile convergence and network slicing, which it believes TIP can make a positive contribution towards their development and help bring them to market. For network slicing, BT is looking at the end-to-end implementation of slicing, via 5G, for a scalable and economic solution in a multi-vendor environment. The telco doesn't want to limit the capabilities of slicing by standardising each slice – instead it wants a way to quickly identify what slices are required and set them up like virtual machines, able to generate hundreds fo thousands of them in the future. The telco is already actively engaged in TIP, co-chairing the vRAN project group with Vodafone. The group already has 17 operators and nine use cases.

Filmed at: TIP Summit, November 2017, Santa Clara