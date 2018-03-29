Bristol is Open and makes 5G 'tangible'

The world's first 5G urban network publicly tested in Bristol, England

Massive MIMO array put through its paces

First ever public showcase of LiFi technology

Big support from BT and Nokia as well as the University of Bristol

Recently, Bristol, the smartest of Britain's 'Smart Cities', mounted a public "Layered Realities Weekend 5G Showcase" in the city's Millennium Square. The weather played its part too, but not in a helpful way. A storm that originated in Siberia, the so-called "Beast from the East" provided days of a very different layered reality of ice on ice and snow on snow.

Remarkably though, people were intrigued and interested enough to turn out in what truly were Arctic conditions to witness and participate in a live proof of concept of 5G technology, services and applications. A 5G-based test network was installed in Bristol city centre as part of an ongoing joint research programme between the University of Bristol, Bristol is Open, BT, Nokia, Cambridge Communications Systems and pureLiFi to show and evaluate how fifth-generation mobile technology will work in dense urban environments and to give Bristolians a glimpse of the 5G future.

The pilot network ran over Bristol City Council’s fibre infrastructure as well as specially installed leading edge new technologies such as Massive MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) networks, mmWave bands, network slicing, and edge computing. By using multiple antennas to increase capacity whilst simultaneously splitting networks and directing signals, overall coverage and enhanced data speeds were achieved, sufficient to enable eye-catching ultra-high capacity and low latency use cases including robotics, video content, immersive gaming, connected bicycles and an autonomous car. Another set of longer-term use case tests will focus on how to use 5G and IoT further to transform Bristol into an even smarter city. In the first instance the spotlight will be on "smart" immersive tourism and connected transport.

Spectrum, specially licensed for the event, was provided by BT and connected to radio access points put in place by Nokia. The network was also connected to the ‘Bristol Is Open’ smart city platform and the antenna arrays were sited on the roof of the ‘We The Curious’ science centre and exploratorium which fronts Millennium Square. The temperature up there was minus 8 C whilst down on the ground in the Square itself it was a comparatively balmy minus 5 C.