Adapting the core network to support future 5G services

What needs to be done in the core infrastructure today to support tomorrow’s 5G services, and what are some of the challenges for the development of 5G infrastructure as the industry moves ahead with de facto standards?

As we move to a more integrated fixed and mobile network, we could be seeing faster speeds in the access network than are present in the backhaul, switching the traffic bottlenecks. Another set of challenges revolves around Network Slicing. According to a recent TIA survey, network slicing is important for revenue opportunities, enhanced service quality and network efficiencies, but guaranteeing the new classes of service is difficult and will require a rethink about VPNs.

Security is another challenge, and the industry needs to design a secure 5G core with inherent security, with proactive authentication based on users, device, service and level of access.

Filmed at: ETSI 5G Network Infrastructure Summit, Nice, 6 April, 2017