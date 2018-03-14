5G faces major blockage because of incompatible fronthaul technologies

Fronthaul a critical component for the virtual RAN

Without it, v-RAN becomes significantly less financially advantageous

Problem could delay full 5G deployment by years

Yesterday we reported on Broadcom (coincidentally thwarted by Trump in its effort to take over Qualcomm) and its launch of a ‘breakthrough’ fronthaul re-purposed Ethernet switch which tapped merchant silicon to provide all the horsepower needed for next gen front haul without the high ticket prices (condensed version). We wondered out loud about whether there was a standards issue in pursuing this approach. We asked Broadcom about it too: “There’s no indication in the [press] releases that [the front haul switch] is 3GPP-standards compliant. Is it Release-15 compatible, in terms of 5G NR?” we emailed.

In reply we were told “With Monterey's support for eCPRI, IEEE 802.1CM and CPRI interface specifications, it can connect directly to 5G NR radios as well as LTE radios.” Which, you’ll no doubt have immediately understood, isn’t quite the same thing as being 5G compliant. Anything can be connected to anything else if enough time and money is spent on integration. The real point about full standards compliance is that you have a situation where a component in the chain can fully connect and operate with any other relevant ‘compliant’ device. In this case, a compliant 5G front-end switch should be able to connect to compliant radios from a range of vendors.