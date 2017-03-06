3GPP faces call to speed up 5G standards work: how will the industry vote?
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xNctdnyTVQs?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Exclusive Video Feature
At the 3GPP RAN meeting in Dubrovnik this week, delegates will be presented with a proposal from a group of 22 vendors and operators to accelerate the standardising of so-called “non-standalone New Radio” for 5G.
In an unprecedented move, the G22 group went public with their demands on the eve of Mobile World Congress (see full story here), saying that they wanted to introduce an “intermediate milestone” to complete specification documents related to a configuration called Non-Standalone 5G NR. The reason, they said, is to address the increasing global demand for enhanced mobile broadband services with 5G NR in 2019, while continuing to address the broader vision for 5G NR in 2020 and beyond.
But not all operators and vendors agree. In fact, the proposal has caused a schism at the heart of the telecoms industry, at a time when its future depends on the successful introduction and launch of 5G networks and new vertical market-orientated services.
- One of the 22 companies supporting the proposal is BT/EE
- Declining to be a signatory to the proposal is Telefonica
- Moderating the argument is the 3GPP group
- And caught in the middle is the standards body ETSI
So what exactly is happening at the 3GPP standards meeting this week? How will the proposal affect work on 3GPP Release 15 – the first to cover 5G technology? And what are the real reasons behind the conflicting viewpoints? Representatives from two major telcos and the relevant associations give their views in TelecomTV’s exclusive video report, recorded at last week’s MWC event.
Featuring:
- Paul Crane, Head of Mobile and Wireless, BT
- Javier Lorca, RAN Innovation, Global CTO Office, Telefónica I+D
- Adrian Scrase, CTO, ETSI
- Erik Guttman, TSG SA Chairman, 3GPP
View the full panel discussion on 5G standards
Filmed at: Mobile World Congress, February/March 2017, Barcelona, Spain.
Loading…