NXP unveils programmable modem technology for 5G

NXP was demonstrating the first implementation of its programmable modem technology at 5G World, that it announced at MWC earlier this year. The company has created a new architecture that allows a fully programmable PHY layer for various wireless standards, such as WiFi 802.11ac and pre-standard 5G. Companies can create different modems for different technologies, using the same basic architecture. But it also allows customers to future proof their solution as standards change and become refined – they can deploy "pre-standardised" 5G now for testing, for example, and then upgrade as standards mature simply by conducting a software upgrade to the installed units. Until now it hasn't been possible to build a cost-effective programmable solution. Now, NXP says it has created a solution that is fully comparable to a fixed implementation in terms of power and area.

Filmed at: 5G World, London, 15 June 2017

Produced and Filmed by: Gitte Daniels – Edited by: Gino Isaacs