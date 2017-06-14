5G World Evening News – Day 1
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BGEbeI1mWNY?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Exclusive Video News Highlights
News headlines for Day 1 of the 5G World event. BT takes to the skies with its pre-5G HeliKite... How MIMO can be used for sub-6GHz solutions... ETSI MEC takes APIs beyond the edge... and the crazy world of Hyperloop transportation...
Featuring:
- Ayan Ghosh, BT
- Fredrik Tufvesson, Professor of Radio Systems, Lund University
- Nurit Sprecher, Outgoing Chairman, ETSI EC ISG
- Bibop Gabriele Gresta, COO & Chairman, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies
Filmed at: 5G World, 14 June 2017, London
