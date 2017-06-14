Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

5G World Evening News – Day 1

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
5G World 2017-06-14T16:32:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BGEbeI1mWNY?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Exclusive Video News Highlights

News headlines for Day 1 of the 5G World event. BT takes to the skies with its pre-5G HeliKite... How MIMO can be used for sub-6GHz solutions... ETSI MEC takes APIs beyond the edge... and the crazy world of Hyperloop transportation...

Featuring:

  • Ayan Ghosh, BT
  • Fredrik Tufvesson, Professor of Radio Systems, Lund University
  • Nurit Sprecher, Outgoing Chairman, ETSI EC ISG
  • Bibop Gabriele Gresta, COO & Chairman, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies

Filmed at: 5G World, 14 June 2017, London

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK