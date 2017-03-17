The definitive guide to 5G

Re-edited and remastered video feature, which was originally produced in 2016. This new edition reflects the rapid changes made in the 5G sector to ensure its continued relevance in 2017 and beyond.

The 5G process is widely regarded to be tied into the ITU’s standardisation of a new air interface, which goes by the term IMT-2020. It is calling for technical submissions to be evaluated and then recommended as a new global standard. This will then tie into ongoing spectrum coordination work led by ITU through the WRC world radiocommunications conferences, which then enables national and regional governments to allocate the required spectrum to support the air interface.

But the air interface is only one component of the next generation of mobile systems; there will also be significant development of the whole network architecture. This work is being led by 3GPP, in collaboration with the world’s leading regional standards organisations, such as ETSI. Taken together, all of this constitutes “5G”.

Of course, technical standards are only as good as the use cases that underpin them. All of which brings us back to the question; “what is 5G?”.

Featuring contributions from:

Adrian Scrase, CTO, ETSI

François Rancy, Director ITU-R, ITU

Erik Guttman, Chairman TSG SA, 3GPP

Peter Merz, Head of Radio Systems, Nokia

Franklin Flint, CTO, TIA

Tom Keathley, SVP Wireless Network Architecture & Design, AT&T

Filmed at: Mobile World Congress 2016, Barcelona